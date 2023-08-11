Govt. to consider request by contractor’s family for fresh probe against Eshwarappa

August 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the State government will consider ordering a fresh inquiry into the allegations of corruption made against former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa by Santosh Patil, the contractor who was found dead in Udupi.

“We will consult the departments concerned and take a decision,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons in Belagavi.

Earlier, family members of Santosh Patil met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum. His mother Parvati Patil said that she was not happy with the investigation conducted by the police during the regime of the erstwhile BJP government. “We are requesting the Congress government to transfer the case to the CID,” Ms. Patil said.

She said she was shocked to see that Mr. Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader, had demanded money from her son to pass the bills. “Santosh Patil was very close to B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister and vteran BJP leader. He used to address Mr. Yediyurappa as Appaji. But he was betrayed by some BJP leaders. We are sad, shocked and angry about it,’‘ she said.