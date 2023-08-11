HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to consider request by contractor’s family for fresh probe against Eshwarappa

August 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the State government will consider ordering a fresh inquiry into the allegations of corruption made against former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa by Santosh Patil, the contractor who was found dead in Udupi.

“We will consult the departments concerned and take a decision,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons in Belagavi.

Earlier, family members of Santosh Patil met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum. His mother Parvati Patil said that she was not happy with the investigation conducted by the police during the regime of the erstwhile BJP government. “We are requesting the Congress government to transfer the case to the CID,” Ms. Patil said.

She said she was shocked to see that Mr. Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader, had demanded money from her son to pass the bills. “Santosh Patil was very close to B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister and vteran BJP leader. He used to address Mr. Yediyurappa as Appaji. But he was betrayed by some BJP leaders. We are sad, shocked and angry about it,’‘ she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.