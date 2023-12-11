ADVERTISEMENT

Govt to consider Oppn’s suggestion to install Leelavathi’s statue

December 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday assured the Legislative Assembly of considering the suggestion by the Opposition to install a statue of veteran actor Leelavathi on the premises of the Primary Health Centre built by her on Bengaluru city outskirts.

Speaking on the obituary motion in the Assembly to pay tributes to the actress, who died last week, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar welcomed the suggestion by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, who said that installing her statue on the premises of the hospital would go a long way in inspiring others to take up similar philanthropic activity.

The Deputy Chief Minister described her as a person who was rich in benevolence and compassion towards not just humans but also animals. This was evident with the fact that she had built a veterinary clinic too, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ashok described her as a multilingual and talented actress who had taken to social service. Speaker U.T. Khader, too, paid rich tributes to the late actor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US