Govt. to consider Jyothi Sanjeevini for pensioners

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured the Legislative Council that he would review if State Government pensioners could be brought under the Jyothi Sanjeevini scheme.

Responding to a question by BJP member Bharathi Shetty, he said that currently the cashless scheme was meant only for serious diseases/illnesses extended to serving Government employees and their family members.

“Discussions are on if more diseases/illnesses could be brought within its ambit and we will consider if pensioners could be brought under the scheme,” he said.

Earlier, Ms. Shetty said the Government had not provided the benefit of the scheme when they required it and buying fresh insurance post 60 years was either expensive or not available.