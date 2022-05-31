Govt. to consider demand for law school in North Karnataka

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani says it is a valid demand from the region

The State Government will seriously consider the demand to set up a National Law School in North Karnataka, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“Advocates from North Karnataka have been demanding that a National Law School should be set up for the youth of this region. I personally feel that this demand is genuine. After all, the first National Law School was set up on the initiative of the State Government. We can try and set up another such institution in North Karnataka,’’ Mr. Nirani told journalists.

He said that the State Government was celebrating eight years of Modi Sarkar, as a development-oriented Government. “We are organising several programmes, including interaction between farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This includes focus on job creation and entrepreneurship,’’ he said.

He said that Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have appreciated the efforts of the Nirani Group of Institutions in job creation. “We have created at least 75,000 direct jobs in the 21 companies run by the group. This has been achieved in under 20 years, which is a record of sorts,” he said.

He said that the group plans to diversify into higher education, healthcare, renewable energy and other emerging fields.