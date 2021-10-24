Govt. to consider ₹200 crore demand for Kittur authority

The State Government will consider the demand for releasing ₹200 crore for the Kittur Development Authority, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Kittur near Belagavi.

There is a long-pending demand for developing all places associated with the warrior queen Rani Channamma. They include the fort in Kittur and other monuments. People have been demanding ₹200 crore. “We will discuss this issue with officers and experts,’’ he said.

Steps will be taken to develop Kittur as an international tourist spot, the Chief Minister added.

He said that the State Government will take over the administration of the Sainik School being developed in Sangolli, the home town of Sangolli Rayanna, jointly by the State Government and the Ministry of Defence. “We will hold talks with Defence officers and take all steps to develop the school into a national centre of excellence,’’ he said.

He said that the government will take a decision on recategorising reservation for Panchamsali community, after consulting legal experts.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Dodagoudar and others were present.