Govt. to clear encroachments of BBMP, BDA properties

December 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, told the Assembly on Tuesday that the government would clear encroachments, if any, on any properties of the BBMP and BDA.

“There is no question of protecting anyone. The government will take stern action to clear encroachments,” Mr. Shivakumar told the House while replying to BJP member Munirathna during Question Hour. Earlier, Mr. Munirathna alleged that certain parks in Bengaluru had been encroached upon by land sharks.

