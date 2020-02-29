Govt. to change rule on appointment of KKRDB chairman

KALABURAGI

29 February 2020 18:32 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in charge Govind Karjol said that an appropriate amendment will be made to the relevant legislation to empower the government to appoint any legislator from Kalyana Karnataka as the Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

As per the existing regulation in force, only a Minister who acts as the in-charge of any district in the region could be appointed to the post.

“We have already prepared the amendment which would allow the government to appoint any MLA or MLC from the region as chairman of the KKRDB. Soon after the completion of the Legislature session, a new chairman wïll be appointed and the development activities will be fast-tracked from April 1,” Mr. Karjol said while addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday.

When asked about the demand for raising the cap set for the procurement of red gram under the price support scheme, Mr. Karjol said that the State government had already written to Union government proposing the increase of the procurement quantity to 20 quintals a farmer.

“The Union government has given permission to procure 10.28 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price of ₹5,800. The State government will add ₹300 incentive to make the actual MSP ₹6,100. Thanks to the better rainfall in the red gram growing areas this year, the crop yield has increased. We have requested the Union government to proportionately increase the procurement quantity and I hope that the Centre will positively respond,” he said.

Considering the damage to roads and bridges in the floods, Mr. Karjol said that he had requested Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to increase the budgetary allocation to ₹15,000 crore to the Public Works Department so that it could take up repair and reconstruction of infrastructure.

“Last year, the PWD had received ₹9,500 crore. Considering the damages and destruction that the floods caused to the roads and bridges, we have requested for ₹15,000 crore,” he added.