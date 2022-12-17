Govt. to chalk out a scheme to give 50% subsidy to weavers

December 17, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

The Karnataka government has announced that it would chalk out a scheme to give 50% subsidy to professional weavers. They would also get interest free loan up to ₹2 lakh.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday chaired a meeting with representatives of weaves community and officials and made this announcement later. It was also decided that Nekar Samman scheme would be extended to workers in powerlooms, according to a release.

Other decisions included issuing occupancy certificates for weavers residing in weavers’ settlements and giving concession from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board norms for weavers who are doing weaving at home by considering it ‘cottage industry’.

It was also decided at the meeting that quantity uniform required to be supplied under Vidya Vikas scheme from Karnataka Handloom and Powerloom Corporations would be fixed and tenders would be floated for the rest. Work order to this effect must be issued in December to ensure the supply at the right time, the meeting resolved. About 25% of uniforms required for various departments would be procured from Karnataka Handloom Corporation.

The government has also agreed to examine the possibility providing facilities to workers in weaving units on the lines of what is given to construction workers, and to take decisions before the presentation of State budget.

The meeting was attended by Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, KHDC chairman Siddu Sawadi, MLAs Abhay Patil, Mahadevappa Yadwad, former MLC M.D. Lakshminarayan among others.