Govt. to build ‘Uttara Karnataka Bhavan’ in Bengaluru

09 March 2020 01:18 IST

The Karnataka government plans to construct ‘Uttara Karnataka Bhavan’ in Bengaluru for the benefit of people from north Karnataka who visit the State capital, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

After inaugurating an umbrella organisation that brings together various small organisations set up by north Karnataka people, in Bengaluru on Sunday, he said the government was committed to funding the project considering the increasing number of people visiting Bengaluru from northern districts.

He said the BJP government was committed to working for the cause of north Karnataka which is testified by the allocations made to various irrigation projects in the region such as Mahadayi and Upper Krishna Project.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama said over 20 lakh people from north Karnataka live and work in Bengaluru.