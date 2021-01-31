Govt. to build houses for slum-dwellers

YADGIR

31 January 2021 02:01 IST

Mahesh Kumathalli, MLA and Chairman of Slum Development Board, has said that the government has aimed to take on overall development work for slum-dwellers in the State. He was speaking after distributing land right records to slum-dwellers in Raichur on Saturday.

He said 2,274 slum dwellers, residing in 43 slums on 42 acres in Raichur, will get a separate house. “Our government has decided to take on development work for slum dwellers on top priority and therefore, tenders for construction of 97,000 houses have already been floated,” he said.

R. Venkatesh Kumar, DC, said 2,274 houses will come up on 42 acres of land in Deodurg and Raichur. Those areas will have drainage, drinking water, road and schools, he added.

Shivaraj Patil, MLA, said that he has aimed to construct 15,000 houses for slum-dwellers to make the district hut-free.

Vinaya Kumar, Chairman of CMC, Y. Gopalreddy, chairman of RUDA, H.Venkatesh, Commissioner (Incharge) of CMC, N.K. Nagaraj and others were present.