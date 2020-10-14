Govt. to bear treatment expenses of teacher who has COVID-19

MANGALURU

14 October 2020 16:31 IST

CM responds to Facebook post of Moodbidri girl, asks district administration to help her mother

Responding to a post on Facebook by the daughter of Padmakshi N., a teacher in a government aided school who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital here, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed the district administration to bear all treatment expenses of the teacher.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Jain from Moodbidri, the daugther of Ms. Padmakshi, who is a faculty member in Jawaharlal Nehru Makki Aided High School, wrote about the critical condition of her mother, who was in the intensive care unit of Indiana Hospital since September 29 after testing positive. In the post, Ms. Jain said her father Shashikanth Y., the headmaster of DJ Higher Primary Aided School, who was also tested positive, was finding it hard to pay the hospital bills. He was also under stress due to the ongoing situation, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Seeking financial help, Ms. Jain, who is a final year BE student in a private college in Moodbidri, held the Vidgyagama scheme of neighbourhood schooling, in which her parents were involved, responsible for the present situation. “Hope government will not let its teachers down in such need of the hour,” she said in her post.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said Mr. Yediyurappa has directed the district administration to arrange all necessary speciality services to Ms. Padmakshi. Accordingly, Mr. Rajendra spoke to the doctors of the private hospital and asked them not collect any charges from the family members of the teacher.

The two officials said Ms. Padmakshi tested negative for COVID-19 on October 13 and she has been shifted to the general ward where she was being given oxygen therapy. Mr. Shashikanth, who tested positive after his 11-year-old son Anai tested positive on October 2, has recovered along with his son, following home isolation, they said.

Happy over the response of the government, Ms. Jain told The Hindu that she and other family members are praying for the speedy recovery of her mother.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, in a Facebook post, thanked Ms. Jain for bringing to the government’s notice the plight of her parents. He also expressed his gratitude to Mr. Yediyurappa for his immediate response.