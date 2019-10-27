Govt. to assess progress of former Devadasi families

The State government is all set to conduct a comprehensive study of the socio-economic and educational status of families of former Devadasi women. Over 46,660 women have been identified for the study. A gazette notification to this effect was issued on October 10.

Under SCSP sub-plan

To be taken up by the Department of Women and Child Development , in collaboration with the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), the study is aimed at assessing the social, economic, educational, and cultural practices of the families of former Devadasis in Karnataka. A grant of ₹75 lakh that has not been utilised under State’s Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) has been set aside for the study, which was approved under the department’s revised action plan for 2017-18.

“The study is to see how these former Devadasi women have come up in life and assess what more is needed for their uplift. The socio-economic and educational condition of their families will be studied through the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, and a report will be submitted to the government,” said a senior KSWDC official.

The government had introduced several programmes to rehabilitate former Devadasis and the present exercise is an effort to study the implications of the rehabilitation programmes. The study report will help in formulating new rehabilitation policies for these women, stated the gazette notification.

The DWCD had undertaken a study in 1993-94 and 2007-08 in 14 districts of Vijayapura, Ballari, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Koppal, Raichur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi, Yadgir and Davangere, wherein 46,660 former Devadasi women were identified. The guidelines for the study have already been chalked out, and training of the staff required for the project will begin soon. “We had released ₹75 lakh to the DES in 2018. The process has been initiated now,” said the official.

1,000 enumerators

Over 1,000 enumerators comprising retired primary and secondary schoolteachers, anganwadi workers, district project officers for Devadasi rehabilitation and district statistical officers will be involved in the study.

The Devadasi system, the practice of dedicating young girls to temples as an “offering” to appease the gods, is widely believed to have been abandoned decades ago. Despite a law — the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act of 1982 — to check the practice, the system persists in several States, including Karnataka.