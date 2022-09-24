Govt. to amend rules to ban confiscation of farmers’ property by banks

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka government will bring suitable amendments to the existing rules to end the practice of confiscation of properties of farmers by banks when they are facing financial crunch, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Chitradurga on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said rules would be amended in such a way that farmers could clear loans at ease. He pointed out that he had formulated the Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of 14 lakh farmers and the same had been now extended to the children of agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen, and autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

In spite of giving zero per cent loan to farmers up to ₹3 lakh, they were still facing problems due to nature's fury, he said. However, this time, since the State had received good rain and all the tanks and waterbodies were full, there would be no problem in the next two to three years, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Upper Bhadra scheme, he said the project being declared a national project was in its final stages. “Once it gets the nod from the Union Cabinet, ₹14,000-crore grant will come to Karnataka and it is enough to complete this project soon,” he said.