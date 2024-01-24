Govt. thinking of introducing Aadhaar-based property registration to prevent fraud, says Revenue Minister

January 24, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, on Wednesday, said that his government is thinking of introducing property registration based on Addhaar authentication to curb fraud in property transactions.

Speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi, he said that the new method of property registration will hopefully address the issue of property registration fraud being played based on fake documents.

“Fraud in property registration is a serious issue. Even the Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the issue. We are planning to introduce property registration based on Aadhaar authentication. We will take a decision after consulting legal experts,” he said.

To a question on the scarcity of staff in the Revenue Department, especially those handling land survey and records, Mr. Gowda said that his department is gearing up to make new appointments.

“There are 347 trained surveyors ready to be appointed. We will recruit and deploy them in all districts based on the requirement. We are also planning to take the services of 748 private surveyors after issuing them licence. We will procure advanced equipment required for land survey at a cost of ₹10 crore,” he said.

On the Union government’s direction to link Aadhaar to RTC, Mr. Gowda said that the process will be started in the days to come.

“All revenue records will be digitized. This will enable us to curb fraud in property transactions,” he said.

Asked about drought relief, Mr. Gowda blamed the Union government for not releasing any relief for drought-hit farmers.

“There are 27 Lok Sabha members from Karnataka in the BJP. If they could not force the Union government and get drought-relief released, what is the use of them? We submitted our request in September last year and the Union government has not released a single rupee so far,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that the State government has already submitted a detailed report to 16th Finance Commission on the State’s share in Central taxes.

“The Union government is meting out injustice to Karnataka in sharing Central taxes. We have been demanding our due share for the State’s development. We have submitted a detailed report to the Finance Commission and we are hopeful that we get justice,” he said.