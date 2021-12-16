Govt. tells employees not to put embarrassing posts on social media

Cracking the whip on government officials, the State Government issued a circular on public conduct of officials and refrained them from posting views and opinions on social media which would embarrass the government.

The circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on December 14, 2021, said the government employees and officials should not use their private social media handles to express their views on the government. Disciplinary action would be taken against the officials who embarrass the government by posting photographs and videos on social and digital media about the government, it warned.

Earlier, the government had issued a circular asking officials to not to approach the media to express their differences of opinion on administration.

The circular quoted the Karnataka State Civil Service Rules, 2021, and said it barred employees/officials from acting in films and television serials, publishing books, and criticising State and Central government policies without permission from competent authority.

The rules have also refrained government staff from sponsoring media programmes in radio and television channels, including a video magazine.