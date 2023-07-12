HamberMenu
Govt. teacher suspended for hiring tutor to teach students on his behalf

July 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant teacher of Bhali Nayak Tanda Government Lower Primary School near Nalwar village in Chittapur tauk of Kalaburagi district was suspended on the charge of hiring a tutor for teaching students on his behalf.

The suspended assistant teacher was identified as Mahendra Kumar.

Chittapur Block Education Officer Siddaveerayya Rudnoor on July 9 issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Kumar and the headmaster and sought explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against the teacher.

When enquired, the president of the School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and villagers said that Mr. Kumar hired a teacher in the best interest of students, while the headmaster and the teacher failed to submit their reply to the show-cause notice.

Mr. Rudnoor said that Mr. Kumar being in a responsible posting violated the rules and he has been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty for hiring a private tutor for teaching students in the government school on his behalf.

