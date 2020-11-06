Govt., Tata Technologies Ltd. ink pact to upgrade 150 ITIs in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 November 2020 19:52 IST

This will be at a cost of ₹4,636.5 crore

The State government on Friday entered into an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd., Pune, to upgrade 150 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a cost of ₹4,636.5 crore.

The upgrade of the ITIs at Peenya, Hosur Road (Bengaluru), Ballari, Mysuru, Dastikoppa (Belagavi), and Shikaripur (Shivamogga) will be taken up in the first phase.

Anand Bhade, president, Tata Technologies Ltd., and S. Selvakumar, secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, signed the pact in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies.

Mr. Yediyurappa appreciated the new initiative of the government-industry partnership and said this would enable youth to obtain skill training based on industry demand and the industry would get a skilled workforce.

Private companies are providing over ₹4,000 crore under CSR activities for this initiative, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that through the programme 1 lakh youths will get better employment opportunities every year.

Ten new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries.

Along with Tata Technologies Ltd., about 20 companies have decided to contribute ₹4,080 crore. The remaining ₹657 crore would be provided by the State. Each ITIs would be upgraded at a cost of ₹30 crore.

There are a total of 1,713 ITIs in the State, out of which 270 are government, 196 aided, and 1,247 private, with a total of about 1.8 lakh students.