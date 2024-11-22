Govt. streamlines registration and e-khata processes for converted but undeveloped land

The State government has enabled the option of reflecting converted but undeveloped land in the Bhoomi RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) portal.

There were persistent challenges in registering converted but undeveloped land. Securing khatas for such land through urban or rural local bodies had been a complicated process. Even when e-khatas were issued, these land parcels were often categorised as developed, leading to disproportionately high stamp and registration charges. To fix this, the government has enabled the reflection of converted but undeveloped land in the Bhoomi RTC, Revenue Department said in a statement on Thursday.

This allows transactions to be conducted based on RTC entries. The integration of the Kaveri 2 registration system with the Bhoomi database ensures a seamless process, with stamp and registration charges now levied appropriately. This reform reduces the financial strain on citizens and provides much-needed clarity, the statement said.

Simplifying relinquishment

Another key issue involved relinquishing roads, parks, and playgrounds in approved layouts to local bodies, a mandatory step before sites in these layouts could be sold. Previously, the lack of a clear process for creating e-khatas for such assets stalled layout sales.

Now the Department of Municipal Administration (DMA) has issued a circular allowing e-khatas for these assets to be created in the name of the original landowners or developers. Once created, these assets can be relinquished to local bodies.

