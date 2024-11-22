 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. streamlines registration and e-khata processes for converted but undeveloped land

Updated - November 22, 2024 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Another key issue involved relinquishing roads, parks, and playgrounds in approved layouts to local bodies, a mandatory step before sites in these layouts could be sold.

Another key issue involved relinquishing roads, parks, and playgrounds in approved layouts to local bodies, a mandatory step before sites in these layouts could be sold. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The State government has enabled the option of reflecting converted but undeveloped land in the Bhoomi RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) portal.

There were persistent challenges in registering converted but undeveloped land. Securing khatas for such land through urban or rural local bodies had been a complicated process. Even when e-khatas were issued, these land parcels were often categorised as developed, leading to disproportionately high stamp and registration charges. To fix this, the government has enabled the reflection of converted but undeveloped land in the Bhoomi RTC, Revenue Department said in a statement on Thursday.

This allows transactions to be conducted based on RTC entries. The integration of the Kaveri 2 registration system with the Bhoomi database ensures a seamless process, with stamp and registration charges now levied appropriately. This reform reduces the financial strain on citizens and provides much-needed clarity, the statement said.

Simplifying relinquishment

Another key issue involved relinquishing roads, parks, and playgrounds in approved layouts to local bodies, a mandatory step before sites in these layouts could be sold. Previously, the lack of a clear process for creating e-khatas for such assets stalled layout sales.

Now the Department of Municipal Administration (DMA) has issued a circular allowing e-khatas for these assets to be created in the name of the original landowners or developers. Once created, these assets can be relinquished to local bodies.

Published - November 22, 2024 12:36 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.