ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. statements on anti-cow slaughter law triggered clashes, says Raghavendra

July 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The recent statements by people in the State government on withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter law have caused clashes in society over cow slaughter, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Raghavendra said the Shikaripur police seized two quintals of beef being transported on Friday. People, who noticed it, informed the police who rushed to the spot and seized the meat. “However, later, many people gathered in front of the police station and entered into heated arguments with the police. This is not acceptable. The State government’s statements over withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter law have led to such clashes. Two Hindu activists were injured in the incident,” he said.

He urged the State government not to repeal the law and to strictly prohibit cow slaughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Shiralakoppa Police in Shikaripur taluk booked a case on charges of slaughtering a cow. “Around 100 to 150 people had gathered in front of the station. Our DySP, Inspector, and PSI convinced the gathering, briefed them about the law, and sent them back. Everything is peaceful now,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US