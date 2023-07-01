Govt. statements on anti-cow slaughter law triggered clashes, says Raghavendra

July 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The recent statements by people in the State government on withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter law have caused clashes in society over cow slaughter, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Raghavendra said the Shikaripur police seized two quintals of beef being transported on Friday. People, who noticed it, informed the police who rushed to the spot and seized the meat. “However, later, many people gathered in front of the police station and entered into heated arguments with the police. This is not acceptable. The State government’s statements over withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter law have led to such clashes. Two Hindu activists were injured in the incident,” he said.

He urged the State government not to repeal the law and to strictly prohibit cow slaughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Shiralakoppa Police in Shikaripur taluk booked a case on charges of slaughtering a cow. “Around 100 to 150 people had gathered in front of the station. Our DySP, Inspector, and PSI convinced the gathering, briefed them about the law, and sent them back. Everything is peaceful now,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.