Govt. stalls screening of Hamare Baarah

The State government has stalled the screening of the controversial Hindi film Hamare Baarah or its tailer on any platform for two weeks or until further orders, citing law and order concerns.

The Government Order came a day ahead of its scheduled release on Friday. Several Muslim organisations had raised concerns over the “provocative” and “insulting” portrayal of the community in the film.

The Bombay High Court has also withheld the film’s release until June 14.

According to the order, showing of film or its trailer has been stalled under the film Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act, 1964.

Under Secretary, Home Department, B.K. Bhuvanendra Kumar issued the order stalling the release of the film and its trailer in electronic media, social media, cinemas, private television channels, and other media.

