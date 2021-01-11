Govt. stalling projects in Hassan: Revanna

Hassan

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the State government had stalled many projects sanctioned by the previous government in Hassan district.

At a press conference in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Revanna said that during H.D. Kumaraswamy’s tenure, a project to bring water from Ranaghatta canal to Halebidu tank was sanctioned. The State government had withheld the project, he alleged.

The construction of the road connecting Belur and Bilikere had been stalled as also many other road works approved in the budget.

“If this attitude continues, the JD(S) will stage a protest against the government. We will expose the injustice done to people of Hassan”, he said.