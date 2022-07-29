Govt. staff told to hoist national flag on their residential buildings for 3 days

July 29, 2022 22:12 IST

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has told all State government officials to hoist the national tricolour on their residential buildings under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme for three days from August 13 to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Ms. Sharma chaired a meeting with senior officials on Friday and told officials to hoist the national flag on their residential buildings for three days. She told the employees to take selfies standing in front of the national flag and upload them on https://harghartiranga.com and express their patriotism.

“The Indian national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home,” she said.