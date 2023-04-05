Govt. staff suspended after being found campaigning for political party

April 05, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Yashodamma, a government staff serving as warden of a post-matriculation hostel for women in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, has been placed under suspension, as she was found campaigning for a political party.

In a media note on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yeshwanth Gurukar said that the warden was found campaigning for a political party on March 21, 2023, at Aditya Nagar Colony in Malkhed, Sedam taluk.

A photo of her campaigning for the party had gone viral. The Assistant Commissioner (Sedam) and Assistant District Election Officer later submitted a report confirming the photo’s authenticity and her participation in the election campaign.

She was charged with dereliction of duty, violation of an order from higher-ups and irresponsibility.

Mr. Gurukar said that the warden was suspended as per the provisions of Representation of People Act 1951, the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1957 and the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 2021.

Mr. Gurukar also said stringent action will be initiated against government employees who are found engaging in election activities of any political party.