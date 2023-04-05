Govt. staff on poll duty advised to mandatorily exercise their franchise using postal ballot

April 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner and Ballari District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati has advised all the Union and State government employees who have been posted for various election duties in the State to mandatorily cast their votes using postal ballot.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place a mechanism to facilitate public servants engaged in the election process to exercise their franchise through postal ballot. Not just for those involved in the election process, the facility is available to all those employees engaged in essential services as well as media persons. All of them should make use of the opportunity and participate in the election process,” Mr. Malapati said at a meeting of officers of different departments at his office in Ballari on Wednesday.

The meeting was conducted to discuss the postal ballot distribution process during the election.

“Fill in the details such as name, EPIC number, Assembly constituency name, polling station number and other essential information, in Form No 12 and dispatch it,” he said.

He described the entire process of collecting postal ballot and asked the officials concerned to make a department-wise list of employees who are involved in the election process.

Additional Superintendent of Police K. Nataraj and other senior officers were present.

Suvidha portal

Describing the process of getting different permission for election campaigns, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant District Election Officer Mohammad Zubera told political parties to apply for permission online through the Suvidha portal.

Presiding over a meeting of representatives of different political parties at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari on Wednesday, the officer also appealed to the public to file complaints using C-Vigil mobile app when they find any malpractice, including distribution of freebies to voters.

“Political parties and candidates can use Suvidha portal for applying for different permissions such as those required for holding public meetings and rallies and using loudspeakers. This can be done using Suvidha on the mobile phone as well. On the other hand, people, when they find election malpractice such as distribution of money and material to voters to lure them, can file complaints using C-Vigil mobile application. Such complaints are addressed immediately by taking proper action,” Mr. Zubera said.