‘Govt. staff must introspect on their roles’

Sarvottama Seva awards presented in Mysuru, Mandya

Retired Kannada professor Nilagiri Talawar on Thursday said there is a need for introspection by government employees who must look into the opinion the public have about them, and work accordingly, reaching out benefits and services to them.

During his address as the key speaker at the inauguration of Government Employees’ Day and the presentation of district ‘Sarvottama Seva’ awards to the officers and employees, here, he said the government employees get all benefits and enjoy job security. In turn they must live up to the expectations and discharge duties effectively.

He lamented that some people in the government were ‘misusing’ the advantage of job security which affects the functioning of the department and their services.

Ten officers and employees each from various departments in the district received the awards for the year 2021 and 2022 in recognition of their services.

Nagendra, MLA, inaugurated the event in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and others.

In Mandya

Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi on Thursday called upon the employees of the State Government to work transparently.

The Sarvottama Seva award winners in Mandya on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the Government Employees’ Day and presenting the Sarvottama Seva awards for the year 2021-22, she said the government staff have been given the opportunity to work to improve the common man’s lifed.

Within the framework, the staff must address the grievances of the public without making them wait for months for getting the things done, she advised.

She said the government employees’ day is observed on April 21 every year as on this day in 1947 the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabai Patel gave a speech on the Indian Administrative Service in Delhi.

ZP CEO Divya Prabhu said government employees must discharge their duties sincerely. Discipline and dedication in work can help bring laurels to the department and the government.

The Sarvottama Seva awards at the district level were presented to government officers and staff from various departments - M. Suresh, Sowmya, K.G. Vijaya Kumar, Shivananjaiah, M.S. Asha Latha, H.S. Krishna, B.B. Sridhar, A. Lakshmi, and K. Kempe Gowda.