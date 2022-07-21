Govt. spending ₹18 cr. on self-defence training for girl students: Poojary

Karate is being taught to girl students in State-run residential schools

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Thursday said the State government has set aside a sum of ₹18 crore for providing self-defence skills for girl students under the Obavva Art of Self-Defence Training Programme. Karate is being taught to the girl students, he added.

Speaking after watching the self-defence skills of the girls at Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Shettinayakana Koppal in Mandya district, he said the State government introduced the self-defence skill training programme in all residential schools of the State for safeguarding students from unexpected dangers., fight anti-social elements and thwart crimes against them.

Mr. Poojary said 1,000 karate instructors have been roped in by the schools for providing karate skills. The sum of ₹18 crore was being spent on imparting karate skills and on expenditures including providing karate uniform to the students.

Mr. Poojary said the children studying in State-run residential schools have done exceptionally well in academics and some of them have even secured seats in IITs and IIMs. The children of the residential schools have also secured impressive scores in the recent SSLC examination.