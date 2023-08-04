ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. slashes engg. course fee hike from 10% to 7%

August 04, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reduced the extent of fee hike for engineering courses from 10% to 7% for the academic year 2023-24. The government has withdrawn the earlier order and signed a new consensual agreement with private engineering colleges.

The previous BJP government had increased the engineering course fee by 10% and signed the consensual agreement in February/March, 2023. Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Higher Education and Technical Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar and ordered withdrawal of the earlier order.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Sudhakar said: “The Chief Minister had asked for complete withdrawal of 10% hike. But finally we arrived at an increase of 7%.”

In the 2022-23 academic year, engineering course fee in government and aided colleges was ₹38,200. It was ₹91,796 in unaided colleges, including Minority (Type-1) ones. In unaided colleges, including Minority (Type-2) ones, it was ₹98,984 and in deemed and private universities it was ₹91,796.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US