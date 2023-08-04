Govt. slashes engg. course fee hike from 10% to 7%

August 04, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has reduced the extent of fee hike for engineering courses from 10% to 7% for the academic year 2023-24. The government has withdrawn the earlier order and signed a new consensual agreement with private engineering colleges.

The previous BJP government had increased the engineering course fee by 10% and signed the consensual agreement in February/March, 2023. Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Higher Education and Technical Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar and ordered withdrawal of the earlier order.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Sudhakar said: “The Chief Minister had asked for complete withdrawal of 10% hike. But finally we arrived at an increase of 7%.”

In the 2022-23 academic year, engineering course fee in government and aided colleges was ₹38,200. It was ₹91,796 in unaided colleges, including Minority (Type-1) ones. In unaided colleges, including Minority (Type-2) ones, it was ₹98,984 and in deemed and private universities it was ₹91,796.

