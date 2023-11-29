Govt. should take issues of dissatisfaction among ruling party MLAs seriously, says HDK

November 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday called upon the Congress government in the State to take the issues of dissatisfaction among the ruling party MLAs seriously.

When his attention was drawn to the letter written by Aland MLA B.R. Patil to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threatening to abstain from attending the upcoming Legislature Session in Belagavi if the government does not order a probe into the corruption charges reportedly levelled against him by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in last Assembly session in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said “it was not a good development”.

Recalling that complaints of dissatisfaction by ruling MLAs began soon after the government was formed, the JD(S) leader cited the examples of hurt expressed by senior ruling party MLAs like Basavaraj Raya Reddy, Shyamanur Shivashankarappa, and B.R. Patil.

“It is a reflection of the value the government has for its MLAs. If this is the situation of ruling party MLAs, imagine the situation of common public,” he said.

The government should seriously think about the impact such public expression of disappointment by ruling party MLAs will have on governance.

When his attention was drawn to the instances of pre-natal sex determination and female foeticide racket in Mysuru and Mandya, Mr. Kumaraswamy it was inhuman and a matter of shame for a civilized society.

Pointing out that it exposes the failure of the administration, Mr. Kumaraswamy also sought to caution the parents against discriminating between girl child and boy child.

Committing such an act was not only sinful but also illegal. He urged the government to take stern action against the accused and prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

He also sought to remind the parents that it was often the girl child, who shows more concern for parents in their old age.

The theft of infants and child trafficking unearthed by the police in Bengaluru was also a matter of concern and the government should take serious action against it.