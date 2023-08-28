Govt. should not wait for changing drought manual norms: HDK

August 28, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the State government to take measures to mitigate the impact of drought immediately instead of waiting for the Centre to amend the rules under drought manual.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed concern that more than 120 taluks in the State were reeling under the impact of drought and urged the government to work towards reducing the burden of people. He remarked that the government was caught in the euphoria over implementation of guarantee schemes and was not much bothered about the drought situation.