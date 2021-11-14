‘Govt. should ensure children’s rights’

Mysuru

14 November 2021 19:32 IST

The government should ensure food, education and accommodation of children from the economically weaker sections of society and uphold their rights, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Hosmani Pundalik has said.

Aafter flagging off a rally to create children’s rights here on Sunday, he said children are not aware of their rights and those coming from the poorer sections tend to be exploited and hence are deprived of their rights. Poverty was forcing them to take up jobs after dropping out of schools, the judge noted.

