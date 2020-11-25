Govt. sets up sub-committee to review SC/ST reservation

It will be headed by Minister Sriramulu

The State government on Wednesday set up a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to review the reservation provided to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State.

The sub-committee will be headed by Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, and will have Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy as members. “The sub-committee has been established as per the decision of B.S. Yediyurappa-led government. Social justice will remain the priority of the government. The committee will look into pros and cons of issue,” Mr. Sriramulu tweeted.

The formation of the sub-committee comes in the light of demand by several communities to increase reservation based on the population. The Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das committee, which recently submitted its report to the government, is learnt to have suggested increase in quota for STs from the current 3%.