Govt. ‘seriously’ laying claim for inclusion of Jath taluk in Karnataka: CM

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Supreme Court to hear the case on border row today

The Hindu Bureau

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a team of senior advocates, including Mukul Rohtagi, Shyam Divan, and Uday Holla, had been formed and the government was “seriously” laying claim on the inclusion of Jath taluk in Maharashtra, in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, officials of the Law, Kannada and Culture and DPAR held a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out the State government’s line of argument before the Supreme Court, which would up come up for hearing on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai’s scheduled meeting with advocates on Tuesday evening was cancelled following his delayed return to Bengaluru from a programme in Chitradurga district.

Speaking to reporters here in the morning, Mr. Bommai said that the government had come up with programmes to provide water to Jath taluk in Sangli district, which was drought-prone. All 40 gram panchayats in the taluk had resolved that the Jath taluk should join Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are seriously considering this,” Mr. Bommai said. The taluk, comprising 40 gram panchayats, had passed a resolution stating the Maharashtra government’s inability to provide them water and they were being treated unfairly and that they wanted to join Karnataka, Mr Bommai said. The government had also decided to give special grants to Kannada schools in Maharashtra through the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority.

“And, Kannadigas living in Maharashtra who fought in the freedom struggle, unification movement, and the liberation of Goa will be given pension. We’re collecting necessary documents,” he explained.

Maharashtra has, on linguistic grounds, laid claim on Belagavi, a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency which is currently an integral part of Karnataka.

The team has met two or three times and decided what should be their line of argument in the border row. “Letters will be sent to Leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses on the steps taken by the government in this regard. We are fully prepared to argue our case in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Bommai added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US