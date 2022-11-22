Govt. ‘seriously’ laying claim for inclusion of Jath taluk in Karnataka: CM

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a team of senior advocates, including Mukul Rohtagi, Shyam Divan, and Uday Holla, had been formed and the government was “seriously” laying claim on the inclusion of Jath taluk in Maharashtra, in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, officials of the Law, Kannada and Culture and DPAR held a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out the State government’s line of argument before the Supreme Court, which would up come up for hearing on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai’s scheduled meeting with advocates on Tuesday evening was cancelled following his delayed return to Bengaluru from a programme in Chitradurga district.

Speaking to reporters here in the morning, Mr. Bommai said that the government had come up with programmes to provide water to Jath taluk in Sangli district, which was drought-prone. All 40 gram panchayats in the taluk had resolved that the Jath taluk should join Karnataka.

“We are seriously considering this,” Mr. Bommai said. The taluk, comprising 40 gram panchayats, had passed a resolution stating the Maharashtra government’s inability to provide them water and they were being treated unfairly and that they wanted to join Karnataka, Mr Bommai said. The government had also decided to give special grants to Kannada schools in Maharashtra through the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority.

“And, Kannadigas living in Maharashtra who fought in the freedom struggle, unification movement, and the liberation of Goa will be given pension. We’re collecting necessary documents,” he explained.

Maharashtra has, on linguistic grounds, laid claim on Belagavi, a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency which is currently an integral part of Karnataka.

The team has met two or three times and decided what should be their line of argument in the border row. “Letters will be sent to Leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses on the steps taken by the government in this regard. We are fully prepared to argue our case in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Bommai added.