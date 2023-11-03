Govt. serious about skill development, wants Karnataka to cater to global needs, says Priyank Kharge

November 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said that the Government of Karnataka was serious about skill development of its population and wants to ensure that the State caters to the global requirements.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Big-Tech show on ‘’Mysuru: The New Tech Hub on the Global Map’’ as an initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, here on Friday, November 3.

The Minister said the GoK had for the first time in the country established a skill advisory council so that it can receive feedback from the industry – from agriculture to aerospace — and act upon it. Mr. Kharge said Karnataka was no longer catering only to the Bengaluru or the Indian ecosystem and market but the talent pool and human resource was catering to the entire world.

Recalling his recent meeting with industrial honchos in the U.S., Mr. Kharge said the U.S. alone needs nearly 1 million chip designers in the next five years and they had reposed hope only in India and Karnataka – and not on China – to fulfil the market demands.

The GoK was also creating centres of excellence run by industries so as to nurture talent, leadership and innovation in technologies, he added.

Mr. Kharge said the State government had embarked upon creating a global innovation alliance involving nearly 50 countries so as to tie up with them in niche areas which will also given them a market to India besides resulting in exchange of ideas and technology. In addition, the State as a policy was striving to create a more conducive environment with additional incentives and subsidies to help industries establish base outside Bengaluru and go beyond it to tier 2 and 3 cities. ‘’We are also trying to ease doing business in Karnataka through appropriate polices,’’ he added.

Earlier, B.V. Naidu, CEO of KDEM said that of all the three emerging clusters, Mysuru cluster has taken the lead with a surge in the number of industries establishing base in the city. He said Mysuru is one city in the country where there is a balance between IT and electronics.

He said if the State was to contribute 350 billion dollars out of one trillion dollars digital economy in next few years, then Bengaluru alone will not be sufficient though it will grow. So need to go beyond Bengaluru and Mysuru can play a role, said Mr. Naidu.

He said the city was generating sufficient interest from investors and the defence offset share of Mysuru was ₹2,000 crore which was the highest among the cities in the country. Mr. Naidu said though Mysuru was being promoted as a tech-cluster since many years, the growth was visible and happening in the present times.

The KDEM also signed memorandum of understanding with private entities to spot, train and shore up talent in rural areas beyond Mysuru at the taluk levels.

Industry leaders and entrepreneurs from the region were present at the event held at Infosys campus.

