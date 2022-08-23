Govt. sends team to examine accounts of UoM

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 23, 2022 20:44 IST

The State government has deputed a two-member team to examine the accounts of University of Mysore in the wake of complaints of irregularities and financial mismanagement.

The Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department has asked A.R. Parameshwarappa and A.J. Pavitha from the State Audit and Accounts Department to examine the accounts from August 22 to 25 and submit a detailed report to the government.

The inquiry has been ordered in connection with the complaint lodged by K. Mahadev, former General Secretary of State Vokkaligara Sangha, who has alleged loss of several crores of rupees in the civil and electrical works carried in the university, and misuse of employees pension fund

