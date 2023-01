January 30, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has constituted a committee headed by Mohan Alva, founder of Alva’s Education Foundation and Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodabidri, to declare Tulu language as the second official language of Karnataka.

The committee has been asked to give a report on the matter in a week, tweeted Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar. Tulu is widely spoken in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka.