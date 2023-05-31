Govt. schools reopen in Mysuru

May 31, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s school time in Mysuru as children, after two-months of summer vacation, are back in their respective schools that reopened across the district on Wednesday. The children were greeted on the first day of their school with roses, chocolates and sweets.

Government and aided schools, including primary, higher primary and high schools, were reopened after the holidays.

The children enthusiastically attended the first day of the school of the new academic year-2023-24. In rural schools, the locals witnessed the reopening while the parents were present when the urban schools resumed classes for their wards.

Former Minister and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait gave a start to the academic year by watering a sapling at the government high school, Nizamia, Lashkar Mohalla. DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs was present. The children joined Mr. Sait.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda greeted the children at Kumbarakoppal school and offered sweets on the occasion. A student who scored 605 marks in SSLC was felicitated on the occasion.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa received the children at the government primary school in Kanakagiri in Vidyaranyapuram and offered sweets to the students. Some children were brought in sarot – horse-drawn carts – to the school. At Vani Vilas School, cultural and folk troupes greeted the children.

With the reopening of the schools, midday meals for children also commenced. The schools had been told to prepare a sweet for children along with the meals. Some schools greeted children with roses, a few welcomed them with chocolates and laddu and other sweets.

Mr. Urs said the reopening of schools was successful across the district. All 3,446 schools were reopened.

Notably, 90% of school uniforms and textbooks have been distributed. “We had dispatched the uniforms and textbooks 15 days before the reopening. Today, they were distributed to the children, marking the reopening of the schools.” The government had told the schools to ensure that the children get the uniform and textbooks by May 31.

Guest teachers

Mr. Urs said the government has appointed 1,090 guest teachers for primary schools and 232 teachers for high schools in Mysuru district. The guest teachers would be sent to schools that were facing teacher shortage. The appointment of guest teachers has addressed the issue of teacher shortage until permanent teachers are appointed by the government.

On the first day, there was around 60% attendance in schools.

Many private schools reopened for the new academic session a week ago while a few others are reopening from Thursday.