Govt. schools being ignored, says GTD

July 05, 2022 17:48 IST

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda said here on Monday that the government was not paying adequate attention to government schools for which there was a surge in demand.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday Mr.Gowda said the demand was seen post COVID-19, and enrolment had increased. This phenomenon was seen in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment as well but the State was ignoring the development of these schools, Mr.Gowda alleged.

During COVID-19, the authorities had suspended bus operations on certain routes in rural areas but despite the pandemic being under control and normalcy returning, the bus services were yet to be resumed. This has created problems for people in rural areas including students going to schools and colleges, he added.