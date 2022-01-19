Karnataka

Govt. school teacher accused of harassing students

A teacher working in a Government school at N.R. Pura in Chikkamagaluru district has been accused of sexually harassing many students. The N.R. Pura police have registered 10 cases against Prabhu Naik, the accused, under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

A student had accused the teacher of harassing her on January 15. A case was filed against the teacher the same day. Many parents came forward to file cases against the teacher. The police said that so far 10 cases had been filed against the teacher. Senior police officers of the district are probing the case.

Prabhu Naik, 50, a native of Kadur taluk, has been absconding.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 10:59:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-school-teacher-accused-of-harassing-students/article38293987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY