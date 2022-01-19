Govt. school teacher accused of harassing students

As many as 10 cases have been registered against the teacher at N.R. Pura

A teacher working in a Government school at N.R. Pura in Chikkamagaluru district has been accused of sexually harassing many students. The N.R. Pura police have registered 10 cases against Prabhu Naik, the accused, under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

A student had accused the teacher of harassing her on January 15. A case was filed against the teacher the same day. Many parents came forward to file cases against the teacher. The police said that so far 10 cases had been filed against the teacher. Senior police officers of the district are probing the case.

Prabhu Naik, 50, a native of Kadur taluk, has been absconding.