ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school students fall ill after drinking milk in Belagavi

January 11, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 30 students of a government school were taken to hospital when they complained of vomiting and uneasiness after drinking milk in Ullagaddi Khanapur village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Thursday.

As many as 100 students of Kannada and Urdu medium of Karnataka Public School in the village were given milk in the afternoon. Some of them complained of vomiting and uneasiness. Around 30 students were taken to the government hospital in Hukkeri. They are all recovering, doctors said.

Senior officials of the Education Department who rushed to the school said that they are looking into complaints by some parents of food poisoning said to have been caused by a lizard falling into the milk cauldron.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US