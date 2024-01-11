Govt. school students fall ill after drinking milk in Belagavi

January 11, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as 30 students of a government school were taken to hospital when they complained of vomiting and uneasiness after drinking milk in Ullagaddi Khanapur village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Thursday.

As many as 100 students of Kannada and Urdu medium of Karnataka Public School in the village were given milk in the afternoon. Some of them complained of vomiting and uneasiness. Around 30 students were taken to the government hospital in Hukkeri. They are all recovering, doctors said.

Senior officials of the Education Department who rushed to the school said that they are looking into complaints by some parents of food poisoning said to have been caused by a lizard falling into the milk cauldron.