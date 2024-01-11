GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. school students fall ill after drinking milk in Belagavi

January 11, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 30 students of a government school were taken to hospital when they complained of vomiting and uneasiness after drinking milk in Ullagaddi Khanapur village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Thursday.

As many as 100 students of Kannada and Urdu medium of Karnataka Public School in the village were given milk in the afternoon. Some of them complained of vomiting and uneasiness. Around 30 students were taken to the government hospital in Hukkeri. They are all recovering, doctors said.

Senior officials of the Education Department who rushed to the school said that they are looking into complaints by some parents of food poisoning said to have been caused by a lizard falling into the milk cauldron.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.