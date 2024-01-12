ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school headmaster arrested in PoCSO case

January 12, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Gurmitkal Police have arrested headmaster of a government high school in Anapur village in Yadgir taluk Hanume Gowda after Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath H.T. lodged a complaint on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under Sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

Hanume Gowda was suspended by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar on Wednesday on the charge of misbehaving with students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint lodged by Mr. Manjunath, it is said that the accused has been sexually abusing minor girl students studying in classes 8, 9 and 10 for the past two-three years.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir Basaveshwar told The Hindu that procedures have been completed and the headmaster arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US