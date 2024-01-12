Govt. school headmaster arrested in PoCSO case

January 12, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Yadgir

The Gurmitkal Police have arrested headmaster of a government high school in Anapur village in Yadgir taluk Hanume Gowda after Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath H.T. lodged a complaint on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under Sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

Hanume Gowda was suspended by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar on Wednesday on the charge of misbehaving with students.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint lodged by Mr. Manjunath, it is said that the accused has been sexually abusing minor girl students studying in classes 8, 9 and 10 for the past two-three years.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir Basaveshwar told The Hindu that procedures have been completed and the headmaster arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.