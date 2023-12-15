Govt. sanctions six months child care leave to two teachers who had given birth before joining service

December 15, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has considered the case of two newly-recruited graduate primary teachers who had claimed maternity leave but had given birth days before joining service in Haveri district, as a special case, and granted them six months Child Care Leave (CCL).

The government issued a notification for the recruitment of 15,000 graduate primary teachers in March 2022 and 13,352 were appointed recently. Of them, the case of two teachers, both posted in Haveri, put the department in a bind.

One of them, appointed to the Bisilahalli Government Model Primary School, Byadgi taluk, had delivered her second child on October 8 and reported for service on October 27. Another teacher, appointed to the Government Higher Primary school in Hanagal taluk, had delivered her first child on September 26 and reported for service on October 31 and they immediately applied for maternity leave, which were turned down by the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Instruction (DDPI), Haveri district, as maternity leave applied to only cases where the childbirth happened after joining work.

The Hindu had published the detailed report on December 7, 2023, in this regard and B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of School Education, had said the department would consider this as a special case and try to help the new mothers on humanitarian grounds. The department has now granted Child Care Leave for six months.

