Govt. revises discharge policy

The State government on Tuesday revised its discharge policy allowing asymptomatic positive patients to be discharged without COVID-19 test 10 days after the positive test.
All mild and moderate cases will be discharged without test 10 days after the onset of symptoms, only if the patient has no fever or symptoms for the last three consecutive days before being discharged.
It is also important that these patients maintain saturation above 95% for the last 4 consecutive days (without oxygen support). After being discharged, the patients will be advised 14 days home quarantine and self-monitoring. All other patients will be discharged after complete clinical recovery and if only their test returns negative, stated the revised discharge policy.
Toll touches 150
With eight more deaths reported on Tuesday, the State toll touched 150. This is apart from four non-COVID-19 deaths. While six are from Bengaluru Urban, one death each were from Dakshina Kannada and Ballari. With 322 new cases, the total number of positive cases is at 9,721. As many as 64 of the new cases are interstate and five international passengers.
With 40 more patients turning critical, the number of patients shifted to ICU shot up to 120. Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients touched 6,004.
Bengaluru Urban continued to record surge in cases with 107 new cases, the highest. Ballari and Bidar reported 53 and 22 cases, respectively.
