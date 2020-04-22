Govt. relaxes norms for 17 key sectors; construction can begin outside cities

The State government’s relaxation of lockdown norms, announced on Wednesday, focusses on 17 core services/sectors, while allowing the district administration, including the BBMP, to decide on where to operate additional activities and provide further relaxations in their jurisdiction.

The notification issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, however, says that the onus of ensuring safety measures such as social distancing is on these authorities while operating additional activities.

The notification has also allowed construction activities related to road, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas and semi-rural areas outside municipal corporations and municipalities. Similarly, construction activities have been allowed in industrial areas where workers are available on-site and there is no need to bring them from outside.

It has allowed movement of all goods transport, including cement, steel, bricks, gravels, tiles, and paints. While the truck movement is allowed for delivery of goods, shops repairing trucks and highway dhabas are allowed to remain open.

It has allowed works under MNREGA with conditions like workers should practice social distancing and wear masks. The notification has also allowed plantation works in coffee and tea estates with a workforce of 50%. Activities related to ports and air cargo are also allowed, while private security personnel are exempted from the lockdown norms.

Anganwadi activities

With respect to anganwadis, it has allowed distribution of food items to the beneficiaries such as children, women, and lactating mothers once in 15 days. With focus on social sector, it has allowed the authorities to carry on with disbursal of social security schemes such as old-age, widow, physically challenged and freedom fighters pensions and provident fund services.

Hotels, guesthouses and homestays, which are housing tourists stranded due to COVID-19, have been allowed to carry on their operations. While the operation of power and water utilities would continue without any hindrance, coal, oil and gas sector too has been allowed to continue with its work.

Metro work

The revised notification has allowed construction activities of Bengaluru metro by BMRCL. But it makes it clear that workers should be available on-site instead of bringing them from outside. Metro project work has come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Online teaching

Though the revised order makes it clear that all educational/coaching and training institutions should continue to remain closed, it has asked them to maintain academic schedule through online teaching. It has also asked the educational establishments to make the maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels for teaching purposes

Penal action

Any person who violates lockdown norms would be liable for penal action as per provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Such violations may attract imprisonment varying from one to two years besides penalty, the order warns.