Govt. rejects DSEL’s proposal to reinstate three suspended officers in teachers’ recruitment scam

The Department of School Education and Literacy’s proposal to the government to reinstate the service of three suspended officers, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department recently in connection with the teachers’ recruit scam, has been rejected by the government.

The department had requested the government to reinstate M.P. Madegowda as Director for Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS), Geetha S., as Director, Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bengaluru, and B.K.S. Vardhan in the post of State Institute for School Leadership, Educational Planning and Management (SISLEP) in Dharwad. All these suspended officers are now out on bail and investigation is under progress.

“We have rejected the proposal and already appointed different officers for the three directors’ post, which were vacant in the department,” said B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy.

The scam

The CID had arrested the three on allegations of involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam that dated back to 2014-15. Besides the three, two retired officers had also been arrested in September. Following this, the government had suspended S.K. Vardhan on September 15, and M.P. Madegowda and Geetha S. on September 26.

The department had argued that their services are needed considering their experience. However, sources in the department said that it is unacceptable to reinstate them while the case is under investigation since there is a possibility of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. After the chargesheet is filed, reinstatement can only be based on the outcome of the investigation, added sources.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Vishal R., Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction, said, “These officers were joint directors at the time of the scam. Now they are directors in various departments. We are facing the scarcity of the officers and we don’t have directors for KTBS, RIE and SISLEP. These officers’ service were needed, while ensuring that investigation is not disturbed. Therefore we had submitted a proposal to the government to revoke their suspension.”