Govt. reintroduces 50% discount scheme for traffic fines

July 05, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a move that will benefit motorists with multiple traffic violations pending against them, the State government on Tuesday announced 50% rebate on traffic fine payment.

People who have traffic violations cases pending before February 11 are eligible for the scheme.

The Police Department had submitted a requisition to the Legal Services Authority on the 50% discount on traffic fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February this year, the government had announced the scheme and recovered over ₹120 crore and settled more than 41 lakh cases under it.

People can visit TMC, Bangalore One, or Bengaluru Traffic Police website or Paytm to pay the pending fines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.