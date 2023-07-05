HamberMenu
Govt. reintroduces 50% discount scheme for traffic fines

July 05, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a move that will benefit motorists with multiple traffic violations pending against them, the State government on Tuesday announced 50% rebate on traffic fine payment.

People who have traffic violations cases pending before February 11 are eligible for the scheme.

The Police Department had submitted a requisition to the Legal Services Authority on the 50% discount on traffic fines.

In February this year, the government had announced the scheme and recovered over ₹120 crore and settled more than 41 lakh cases under it.

People can visit TMC, Bangalore One, or Bengaluru Traffic Police website or Paytm to pay the pending fines.

