Govt reconstitutes delimitation committee

June 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The state government reconstituted a delimitation commission to carry out fresh ward delimitation exercise for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday. This came after the High Court gave 12 weeks for the state to redraw ward boundaries. The notification was issued by the Urban Development Department.

The commission headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, has Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner, and BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) as members. The committee will be conducting field study to plug loopholes in the previous draft finalised when the BJP was in power.

Earlier, the previous government had constituted the commission on January 29, 2021, and the final notification was issued on July 14, 2022. The Congress had then alleged that the exercise was done to favour BJP. After Congress came to power, it sought time to redo delimitation.

