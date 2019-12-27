Govt receives report on Tipu lessons in textbooks

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday said he has received a report from a panel constituted by the State on whether lessons pertaining to 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan should be dropped, retained, or modified in school textbooks.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumar said he had received the report from the panel on Thursday, December 26, 2019. “I am going through the report and a decision would be taken after consultation with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” he said.

It was reported that the committee members, consisting of subject experts, had earlier submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6.

The government constituted the committee following an appeal from BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan to drop content related to Tipu Sultan from school textbooks.

Content related to the ruler is taught in the State board curriculum of Class 6, 7 and 10.